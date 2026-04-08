Titan Company shares hit record after 42% domestic sales surge
Business
Titan Company just hit a record stock price, jumping 5.7% on Wednesday after reporting a huge 42% surge in domestic sales for the last quarter of fiscal 2026.
The boost came from more buyers and pricier gold, making this quarter one of Titan's best yet.
Titan Company jewelry grows 46%
Titan's jewelry business, responsible for most of its revenue, grew by 46%, thanks in part to an 8% rise in gold prices and more shoppers coming in compared to earlier quarters.
Even with some international hiccups, Titan's other segments did well: watch sales were up 7%, and eyewear saw a solid 16% jump.
All around, it was a strong showing for the brand across categories.