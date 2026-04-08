Titan Company shares hit record after 42% domestic sales surge

Titan Company jewelry grows 46%

Titan's jewelry business, responsible for most of its revenue, grew by 46%, thanks in part to an 8% rise in gold prices and more shoppers coming in compared to earlier quarters.

Even with some international hiccups, Titan's other segments did well: watch sales were up 7%, and eyewear saw a solid 16% jump.

All around, it was a strong showing for the brand across categories.