Titan Q1 profit jumps 65% to ₹1,699cr
What's the story
Titan Company has posted a robust growth in its first-quarter earnings for the fiscal year. The leading jewelry and watchmaker reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,699 crore, up 65% from ₹1,030 crore in the same period last year. The profit was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹1,267 crore. Titan's total revenue from operations also saw a significant jump of 24.3% year-on-year to ₹18,101 crore as against ₹14,564 crore in Q1 FY26.
Financial performance
EBITDA grew by over 57% year-on-year
Titan's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter grew by 57.1% year-on-year to ₹2,564 crore from ₹1,632 crore.
This was above the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹1,980 crore.
The company's profit before tax stood at around ₹2,429 crore with an 11.7% margin, up 64% year-on-year.
Adjusting for the impact of customs duty on gold during the quarter, PBT grew by 37% compared to Q1 FY26.
Business expansion
Jewelry business grew by over 43%
Titan's jewelry business grew by 43% year-on-year to ₹18,253 crore in Q1 FY27. This was driven by strong performance across all portfolio brands amid a relatively stable gold price environment.
The Indian jewelry business alone grew by 38% to ₹16,943 crore, with Tanishq, Mia and Zoya together growing at the same rate to ₹15,502 crore.
CaratLane also recorded an impressive growth of 40% at ₹1,441 crore during this period.
Diversified growth
Total income from watches and eyewear divisions
Titan's watches business reported a total income of ₹1,543 crore in Q1 FY27, up 21% year-on-year. The division added 34 net stores during the quarter.
The eyewear division recorded a total income of ₹289 crore in Q1 FY27, growing at the same rate as watches. It opened six new Titan Eye+ stores and one new Runway store during this period.