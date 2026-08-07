Titan Q1 profit jumps 65% to ₹1,699cr

Titan's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter grew by 57.1% year-on-year to ₹2,564 crore from ₹1,632 crore.

This was above the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹1,980 crore.

The company's profit before tax stood at around ₹2,429 crore with an 11.7% margin, up 64% year-on-year.

Adjusting for the impact of customs duty on gold during the quarter, PBT grew by 37% compared to Q1 FY26.