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Home / News / Business News / Titan Q1 profit jumps 65% to ₹1,699cr
Titan Q1 profit jumps 65% to ₹1,699cr
Titan's total revenue from operations soared 24.3% year-on-year to ₹18,101 crore

Titan Q1 profit jumps 65% to ₹1,699cr

By Mudit Dube
Aug 07, 2026
05:22 pm
What's the story

Titan Company has posted a robust growth in its first-quarter earnings for the fiscal year. The leading jewelry and watchmaker reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,699 crore, up 65% from ₹1,030 crore in the same period last year. The profit was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹1,267 crore. Titan's total revenue from operations also saw a significant jump of 24.3% year-on-year to ₹18,101 crore as against ₹14,564 crore in Q1 FY26.

Financial performance

EBITDA grew by over 57% year-on-year

Titan's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter grew by 57.1% year-on-year to ₹2,564 crore from ₹1,632 crore.

This was above the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹1,980 crore.

The company's profit before tax stood at around ₹2,429 crore with an 11.7% margin, up 64% year-on-year.

Adjusting for the impact of customs duty on gold during the quarter, PBT grew by 37% compared to Q1 FY26.

Business expansion

Jewelry business grew by over 43%

Titan's jewelry business grew by 43% year-on-year to ₹18,253 crore in Q1 FY27. This was driven by strong performance across all portfolio brands amid a relatively stable gold price environment.

The Indian jewelry business alone grew by 38% to ₹16,943 crore, with Tanishq, Mia and Zoya together growing at the same rate to ₹15,502 crore.

CaratLane also recorded an impressive growth of 40% at ₹1,441 crore during this period.

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Diversified growth

Total income from watches and eyewear divisions

Titan's watches business reported a total income of ₹1,543 crore in Q1 FY27, up 21% year-on-year. The division added 34 net stores during the quarter.

The eyewear division recorded a total income of ₹289 crore in Q1 FY27, growing at the same rate as watches. It opened six new Titan Eye+ stores and one new Runway store during this period.

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