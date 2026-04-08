Titan shares rise over 4% on Q4 46% consumer growth

Titan expands network to 3,603 stores

Titan saw nearly 48% higher same-store sales and more buyers walking in. They also added 47 stores, bringing their combined network to 3,603 stores.

While jewelry led the charge, CaratLane grew by 24%, eyecare by 16%, and watches saw a smaller bump at just 7%.

Brokerages like Citi and Goldman Sachs are optimistic: Goldman maintained its Buy rating with a target price of ₹5,000 after seeing all that jewelry growth.