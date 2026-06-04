Titan targets doubling consolidated revenue and operating profit by FY30

Titan FY2026 revenue ₹76,078cr profit ₹5,073cr

Titan's FY2026 numbers were strong: revenue jumped 33% to ₹76,078 crore and profit soared 52% to ₹5,073 crore.

Jewelry made up 90% of the sales, so Titan plans to ramp up brands like Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya, hoping for more stores and a bigger market share.

Their global push includes expanding Damas Jewelry in the Gulf. Other divisions like watches, eyewear, sarees (Taneira), and fragrances are also set for major growth through innovation and network expansion.