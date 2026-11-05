Titan's profits jump 114% to 2,393 cr on diamond-studded jewelry
Business
Titan just posted a huge 114% jump in profits for the last quarter, hitting 2,393 crore rupees, way above what analysts expected.
The big boost? Diamond-studded jewelry sales did so well they made up for slower growth in other parts of the jewelry business.
Titan income up 14% 21,430 cr
Titan's total income grew 14% to 21,430 crore rupees compared to last year.
Jewelry got a lift from new collections and cool offers, while premium watches and steady EyeCare sales added to the momentum.
Even their engineering arm (TEAL) chipped in with strong results, showing how Titan's mix of brands is really paying off.