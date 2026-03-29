Tom Brady invests in eMed after $200 million raise, $2B valuation Business Mar 29, 2026

Tom Brady is stepping further into the business world, this time investing in eMed, a telehealth startup that just landed $200 million and now sits at a $2 billion valuation.

It's another big move for Brady as he shifts from football legend to digital health backer, showing where he thinks the next wave of growth is.