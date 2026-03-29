Tom Brady invests in eMed after $200 million raise, $2B valuation
Business
Tom Brady is stepping further into the business world, this time investing in eMed, a telehealth startup that just landed $200 million and now sits at a $2 billion valuation.
It's another big move for Brady as he shifts from football legend to digital health backer, showing where he thinks the next wave of growth is.
eMed expands services as athletes invest
With fresh funding, eMed plans to ramp up its virtual care and at-home testing services, making health care more accessible online.
Brady's involvement also highlights how athletes are backing innovative companies after their sports careers, bringing new attention (and confidence) to fast-growing sectors like digital health.