Tom Brady invests in eMed, named founding chief wellness officer
Business
NFL legend Tom Brady joined a group of investors in eMed's $200 million Series A round, a digital health startup using AI to boost employee wellness.
He's not just writing checks: Brady is also stepping in as eMed's founding chief wellness officer, showing he's serious about making healthcare smarter and more accessible.
eMed valued at over $2 billion
eMed just raised more than $2 billion in value thanks to big names like Linda Yaccarino and Jeff Aronin joining the round.
Their AI platform helps companies offer perks like at-home blood tests and GLP-1 medications, aiming to keep employees healthier while saving on costs.
With Brady on board, expect more buzz around tech-driven healthcare that actually works for people.