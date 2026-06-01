Tomoe Shokai plans Gujarat medical gasses plant in fiscal 2027
Business
Tomoe Shokai, an old established Japanese gas company, just announced plans to build a factory in Gujarat in the 2027 fiscal year.
The new plant will produce medical gasses and facilities for India's growing healthcare and semiconductor industries, plus act as a hub for logistics and storage to keep things running smoothly.
Masahiro Harada: India imports 96% sterilized-gas-facilities
Tomoe Shokai has been working with India since 2008 and set up Tomoe India in 2012 to strengthen supply networks.
Executive Officer Masahiro Harada pointed out that India relies on imports for almost all its sterilized gas facilities, about 96%.