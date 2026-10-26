Tonbo Imaging India shares jump over 17% on debut

Right after listing, big players like PRB Securities and Irage Broking Services snapped up lakhs of shares.

Analysts suggest it might be smart to take some profits but hold onto a few shares too, since there's serious buzz around Tonbo's products.

The IPO itself was a hit: investors went all-in with bids for 1,15,87,19,247 shares when only 85,26,033 were available.

That means the overall IPO was oversubscribed 135.90 times, a clear sign that people believe in Tonbo's future.