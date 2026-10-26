Tonbo Imaging India shares jump over 17% on debut
Tonbo Imaging India's stock just shot up over 17% on Monday, 26 October, keeping its post-IPO momentum strong.
The shares debuted way above expectations at ₹1,160 (NSE) and ₹1,162 (BSE), compared to the IPO price of ₹700, so if you got in early, you're looking at nearly 66% gains already.
Tonbo Imaging IPO oversubscribed 135.90 times
Right after listing, big players like PRB Securities and Irage Broking Services snapped up lakhs of shares.
Analysts suggest it might be smart to take some profits but hold onto a few shares too, since there's serious buzz around Tonbo's products.
The IPO itself was a hit: investors went all-in with bids for 1,15,87,19,247 shares when only 85,26,033 were available.
That means the overall IPO was oversubscribed 135.90 times, a clear sign that people believe in Tonbo's future.