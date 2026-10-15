Tonbo Imaging plans ₹852Cr IPO as profits and revenues fall

Tonbo Imaging, a company known for its defense tech like thermal imaging and missile guidance systems, is gearing up for an IPO to raise ₹852 crore.

The plan will lower promoter ownership from 18.6% to 14.6%.

While the company hopes to ride the wave of India's push for homegrown defense solutions, it's currently facing some tough times: revenues and profits have dropped thanks to delays in international orders and a valuation that's higher than many of its competitors.