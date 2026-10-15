Tonbo Imaging secures ₹255.36cr from Goldman Sachs and BlackRock
Business
Tonbo Imaging just secured ₹255.36 crore from big-name investors like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock ahead of its IPO, which runs from October 15 to 19, 2026.
The company, known for its high-tech defense electronics (think thermal imaging cores and missile guidance systems), sold shares at the top end of its price range.
No fresh funds for Tonbo
This IPO is an offer for sale: 1.22 crore shares are being sold by existing shareholders, so Tonbo itself will not get new funds.
Shares are priced between ₹665 and ₹700 each, and the money raised goes to those selling their stake, not into the company's business.