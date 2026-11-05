Tonbo Imaging shares double to ₹1,445 after ₹23.5cr quarterly profit
Business
Tonbo Imaging just pulled off a huge win on the stock market; its shares have doubled from its IPO price of ₹700 per share in only 10 trading sessions of listing and are at ₹1,445.
This jump comes after the company swung from a ₹10 crore loss last year to a ₹23.5 crore profit this quarter, catching investors' attention.
Tonbo Imaging revenue ₹183cr, EBITDA ₹43.6cr
Tonbo's revenue shot up to ₹183 crore (from just ₹8.8 crore last year), and EBITDA turned positive at ₹43.6 crore after being in the red before.
Their IPO was also a big hit, getting subscribed nearly 136 times thanks to strong interest from both big players and regular investors.
No wonder everyone's talking about it!