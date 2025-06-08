Market cap of India's top 10 companies jumps ₹1L crore
The market capitalization of nine out of the top 10 most valuable companies in India increased by a whopping ₹1,00,850.96 crore last week.
The surge was led by Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
The jump comes as part of a broader positive trend in equities with the BSE benchmark Sensex rising by 737.98 points or 0.90%.
Market leaders
Reliance, HDFC Bank see biggest jump in market cap
Among the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank witnessed the biggest jump in their market valuations.
The market capitalization of Reliance Industries surged by ₹30,786.38 crore to ₹19,53,480.09 crore.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank's valuation jumped by ₹26,668.23 crore to ₹15,15,853.85 crore during the period under review.
Valuation rises
Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever among gainers
Apart from Reliance and HDFC Bank, other companies in the top 10 list also saw their market valuations rise.
Bajaj Finance's valuation increased by ₹12,322.96 crore to ₹5,82,469.45 crore, while ICICI Bank's mcap rose by ₹9,790.87 crore to ₹10,41,053.07 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's market cap jumped by ₹9,280.89 crore to ₹5,61,282.11 crore during the same period.
Additional gains
Airtel, LIC, Infosys, SBI's mcap also rose last week
Bharti Airtel's market valuation increased by ₹7,127.63 crore to ₹10,65,894.55 crore, while LIC's mcap advanced by ₹3,953.12 crore to ₹6,07,073.28 crore last week.
Infosys added a marginal ₹519.27 crore to its mcap which stood at ₹6,49,739.73 crore during the period under review last week.
State Bank of India's valuation also went up marginally by ₹401.61 crore to ₹7,25,437.74 crore.
Market dip
TCS only laggard in top 10 list
Despite the overall positive trend among the top companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the only laggard in the pack. The company's market capitalization dropped by ₹28,510.53 crore to ₹12,24,975.89 crore.