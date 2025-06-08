What's the story

State-owned Bank of Baroda has announced a reduction in its Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR) by 50 basis points to 8.15%.

The change is now in effect, and is in line with the recent cut in the benchmark repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The revised BRLLR takes into account RBI's repo rate cut from 6% to 5.5%.