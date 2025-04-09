What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a cut in the repo rate, reducing it by 25 basis points (bps) from 6.25% to 6%.

The decision was taken unanimously by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

The move comes amid an economic slowdown and is expected to make home loans cheaper for borrowers and improve liquidity for businesses.