Top 4 PSBs attract nearly $21bn FCNR-B after RBI incentives

The RBI rolled out special incentives in June 2026 (think higher interest rates) to encourage more foreign currency savings.

SBI led the pack with deposits jumping from $9.7 billion to $13.82 billion in under two months.

Other PSBs also saw big gains: Bank of Baroda reached $3.87 billion, Canara nearly doubled to $1.9 billion, and PNB more than tripled its total to $1.4 billion.

Overall, these policy tweaks helped almost double FCNR-B deposits across all banks in just eight weeks, a major win for public sector players.