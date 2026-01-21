Top Indian CEOs to meet Trump amid trade, visa concerns
What's the story
US President Donald Trump will meet top Indian business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos. The meeting comes as part of Trump's first appearance at the annual summit in six years. Ahead of his departure, Trump joked about going to a "beautiful place" in Switzerland where he is "very happily awaited for."
Guest list
Indian business leaders attending Trump's reception
The Indian business leaders expected to attend Trump's reception include Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Chairman, Tata Sons), Anish Shah (Group CEO, Mahindra Group), Salil S. Parekh (CEO, Infosys) and Srini Pallia (CEO, Wipro). Other attendees will include Sunil Bharti Mittal (Chairman, Bharti Enterprises), Sanjiv Bajaj (Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv) and Hari S. Bhartia (Founder and Co-Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group).
Indian representation
Over 100 Indian corporate leaders to attend WEF 2026
This year, India has a strong presence at Davos with over 100 corporate leaders attending the summit. Other prominent Indian leaders include Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries), Sudarshan Venu (CEO, TVS Motor), Nandan Nilekani (Co-founder, Infosys), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha), Rishad Premji (Chairman, Wipro), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder of Paytm) and Sumant Sinha (CEO of ReNew).
Trade implications
US-India trade deal talks could impact investments
The meeting comes at a sensitive time for Indian exporters, who have been grappling with a 50% tariff imposed by the Trump administration for over four months. Concerns have also emerged over recent changes to the H-1B visa program, with the US replacing the lottery system with a weighted selection favouring higher-paid, higher-skilled workers and adding a $100,000 fee. The WEF annual meeting is being held in Davos from January 19 to 23.