Top Indian CEOs to meet Trump amid trade, visa concerns

This year, India has a strong presence at Davos with over 100 corporate leaders attending the summit. Other prominent Indian leaders include Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries), Sudarshan Venu (CEO, TVS Motor), Nandan Nilekani (Co-founder, Infosys), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha), Rishad Premji (Chairman, Wipro), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder of Paytm) and Sumant Sinha (CEO of ReNew).

Trade implications

US-India trade deal talks could impact investments

The meeting comes at a sensitive time for Indian exporters, who have been grappling with a 50% tariff imposed by the Trump administration for over four months. Concerns have also emerged over recent changes to the H-1B visa program, with the US replacing the lottery system with a weighted selection favouring higher-paid, higher-skilled workers and adding a $100,000 fee. The WEF annual meeting is being held in Davos from January 19 to 23.