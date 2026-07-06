Top Indian executives return to class for AI skills
Business
Top leaders in India are heading back to class, this time for AI.
Big names like Preeti Nayyar (Billboard India) and Samual Machado (Sabre International) have completed programs at places like ISB and IIM Calcutta, hoping to keep their edge as tech rapidly changes the business world.
Senior Indian professionals lack AI skills
Right now, only slightly over four percent of senior professionals in India actually know their way around AI or machine learning.
But here's the shift: almost 60% of those who do picked up these skills just in the last year.
With sectors like banking, IT, and manufacturing making AI a must-have, many executives are even paying out of pocket for top-tier courses to stay relevant and future-proof their careers.