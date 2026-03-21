Torrent Pharma launches India's 1st generic oral substitute to Ozempic
What's the story
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has launched India's first generic oral version of semaglutide, a drug used to treat diabetes and obesity. The company has introduced the medication under the brand names Sembolic and Semalix. The injectable format is priced at ₹3,999 per month. This move marks Torrent's entry into a rapidly growing segment of medicines that manage blood sugar levels and weight.
Corporate statement
Commitment to affordable healthcare
Amal Kelshikar, CEO of India Business at Torrent Pharma, emphasized the company's commitment to affordable healthcare. He said metabolic disorders are a major healthcare challenge in India with a large population suffering from Type-2 Diabetes. Kelshikar added that their entry into the GLP-1 therapy segment shows their dedication toward expanding treatment options for complex metabolic conditions at affordable prices.
Market potential
Growing demand for semaglutide-based drugs in India
India is a major market for such therapies, with an estimated 89 million adults suffering from diabetes. Obesity is also on the rise, creating a demand for drugs that can treat both the conditions. Semaglutide-based drugs are preferred by doctors as they not only control blood sugar but also curb appetite.