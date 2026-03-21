Torrent Pharma launches India's 1st generic oral substitute to Ozempic 

Amal Kelshikar, CEO of India Business at Torrent Pharma, emphasized the company's commitment to affordable healthcare. He said metabolic disorders are a major healthcare challenge in India with a large population suffering from Type-2 Diabetes. Kelshikar added that their entry into the GLP-1 therapy segment shows their dedication toward expanding treatment options for complex metabolic conditions at affordable prices.

Market potential

Growing demand for semaglutide-based drugs in India

India is a major market for such therapies, with an estimated 89 million adults suffering from diabetes. Obesity is also on the rise, creating a demand for drugs that can treat both the conditions. Semaglutide-based drugs are preferred by doctors as they not only control blood sugar but also curb appetite.