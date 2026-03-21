Torrent, Zydus to launch semaglutide in India post patent expiry

Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Zydus Lifesciences are joining forces to bring out Sembolic, a semaglutide injection for type 2 diabetes and weight management. With the patent now expired, both companies are eyeing India's growing ₹445 crore market for this popular treatment.

Zydus to supply ready-to-use cartridge as Torrent gets semi-exclusive rights Zydus will supply a ready-to-use semaglutide cartridge (15 mg/3 ml) that fits into a reusable pen, while Torrent gets semi-exclusive rights in exchange for an upfront fee.

This move is set to boost their presence in India's fast-growing diabetes care space.

With more Indians facing type 2 diabetes and obesity, demand rises Semaglutide is in high demand as more people in India face type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The market was worth ₹445 crore moving annual turnover (MAT) for semaglutide in India, so there's plenty of room for growth.