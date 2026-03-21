Torrent, Zydus to launch semaglutide in India post patent expiry
Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Zydus Lifesciences are joining forces to bring out Sembolic, a semaglutide injection for type 2 diabetes and weight management.
With the patent now expired, both companies are eyeing India's growing ₹445 crore market for this popular treatment.
Zydus to supply ready-to-use cartridge as Torrent gets semi-exclusive rights
Zydus will supply a ready-to-use semaglutide cartridge (15 mg/3 ml) that fits into a reusable pen, while Torrent gets semi-exclusive rights in exchange for an upfront fee.
This move is set to boost their presence in India's fast-growing diabetes care space.
With more Indians facing type 2 diabetes and obesity, demand rises
Semaglutide is in high demand as more people in India face type 2 diabetes and obesity.
The market was worth ₹445 crore moving annual turnover (MAT) for semaglutide in India, so there's plenty of room for growth.
Competition is heating up with several manufacturers expected to launch generics
Zydus already has three semaglutide brands out—Semaglyn, Mashema, and Alterme—with other manufacturers planning competing launches.
Several generics from companies such as Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's are expected, so competition is heating up fast.