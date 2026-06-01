Torsten Slok says AI creates roles not job losses Business Jun 01, 2026

Worried AI might take over everyone's jobs? Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, thinks those fears are blown out of proportion.

He looked at recent employment data and found "There is zero evidence of job losses because of AI." from AI so far.

Instead, he says AI is actually creating new opportunities, especially for people who can help build and run all the tech behind it.