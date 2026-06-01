Torsten Slok says AI creates roles not job losses
Worried AI might take over everyone's jobs? Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, thinks those fears are blown out of proportion.
He looked at recent employment data and found "There is zero evidence of job losses because of AI." from AI so far.
Instead, he says AI is actually creating new opportunities, especially for people who can help build and run all the tech behind it.
Data center investment lifts specialist pay
As companies invest in bigger data centers and smarter equipment, demand for specialized roles is rising, and so are salaries.
Slok points out that this trend is similar to past tech booms: efficiency improves, but overall demand (and job openings) goes up too.
Even OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman doesn't buy into the "jobs apocalypse" narrative, saying there's still plenty of work that needs a human touch.