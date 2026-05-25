Toshifumi Suzuki, man behind 7-Eleven's global rise, dies at 93

Toshifumi Suzuki, the visionary behind the global success of 7-Eleven and former CEO of Seven & i Holdings Co., has passed away at the age of 93. The company confirmed his death, citing heart failure as the cause. Suzuki revolutionized Japanese retail by introducing the first-ever round-the-clock 7-Eleven store in Tokyo 's Toyosu district in 1974.

Strategic acquisition Suzuki's acquisition of Southland Corp. In 1990, after Southland Corp., the parent company of 7-Eleven in the US, filed for bankruptcy, Suzuki made a bold move by acquiring it. He then expanded the chain to over 55,000 stores across at least 16 countries before his departure in May 2016. Today, there are more than 85,000 stores globally with around a quarter located in Japan.

Leadership journey Expansion under Suzuki's leadership Suzuki was appointed chairman and CEO of 7-Eleven's parent company, Ito-Yokado Co., in 2003. He renamed the Tokyo-based firm Seven & i in 2005. Under his leadership, the chain expanded to countries such as Indonesia and Denmark. He also increased the number of US stores from around 7,300 at Southland's bankruptcy to nearly 10,500 in 2015.

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