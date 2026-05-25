Toshifumi Suzuki, man behind 7-Eleven's global rise, dies at 93
What's the story
Toshifumi Suzuki, the visionary behind the global success of 7-Eleven and former CEO of Seven & i Holdings Co., has passed away at the age of 93. The company confirmed his death, citing heart failure as the cause. Suzuki revolutionized Japanese retail by introducing the first-ever round-the-clock 7-Eleven store in Tokyo's Toyosu district in 1974.
Strategic acquisition
Suzuki's acquisition of Southland Corp.
In 1990, after Southland Corp., the parent company of 7-Eleven in the US, filed for bankruptcy, Suzuki made a bold move by acquiring it. He then expanded the chain to over 55,000 stores across at least 16 countries before his departure in May 2016. Today, there are more than 85,000 stores globally with around a quarter located in Japan.
Leadership journey
Expansion under Suzuki's leadership
Suzuki was appointed chairman and CEO of 7-Eleven's parent company, Ito-Yokado Co., in 2003. He renamed the Tokyo-based firm Seven & i in 2005. Under his leadership, the chain expanded to countries such as Indonesia and Denmark. He also increased the number of US stores from around 7,300 at Southland's bankruptcy to nearly 10,500 in 2015.
Controversial exit
Controversial exit and early life
Suzuki's sudden exit as chairman and CEO in 2016 came after a clash with US activist investor Daniel Loeb. Despite the controversy, Suzuki's legacy at 7-Eleven lives on. He was born on December 1, 1932, in Sakaki town of Nagano prefecture. His father Jinshiro was a public servant while his mother Hisami ran their family farm and silkworm business.