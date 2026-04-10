TotalEnergies pauses SATORP refinery operations in Saudi Arabia after attacks
Business
TotalEnergies has paused operations at its SATORP refinery on Saudi Arabia's Gulf coast after the site was hit during recent regional conflicts.
The refinery, run with Saudi Aramco, is one of several energy facilities targeted in attacks linked to Iran, causing noticeable disruption to oil production in the area.
Both SATORP processing units stopped
The shutdown happened after damage from incidents during the night of April 7 to 8, 2026.
For safety, both processing units were stopped (thankfully, no one was hurt).
These attacks are part of rising tensions in the Middle East following earlier US and Israeli strikes.
TotalEnergies is now checking the facility before restarting any operations.