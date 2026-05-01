Toyota invests $1.91 billion in Maharashtra to triple India production
Business
Toyota is dropping a huge $1.91 billion investment in Maharashtra to build three new car plants.
The goal? Triple their production in India to one million vehicles by the 2030s, with a big focus on plug-in hybrids for both Indian roads and global markets.
India becomes Toyota's 4th-largest production hub
With these new factories, Toyota will have six plants across India, making the country its fourth-largest production hub after Japan, China, and the US.
The expansion means more cars built for export and puts India firmly on Toyota's worldwide manufacturing map.