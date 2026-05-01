Toyota to build 3 Maharashtra plants, estimated $1.9 billion
Business
Toyota is gearing up to build three new car plants in Maharashtra, aiming to boost its India production capacity to 1 million vehicles a year by the 2030s.
With growth slowing down in places like the US and China, Toyota is betting big on India with an estimated $1.9 billion investment.
Toyota doubles India plants, adds PHEVs
These new factories will double Toyota's footprint here, going from three to six plants, and make India its fourth-largest global production hub.
Plus, they'll start making plug-in hybrid cars, showing Toyota's push toward greener rides and more eco-friendly options for Indian drivers.