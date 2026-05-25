Tracxn trims Q4 FY26 losses 65% to ₹2.6cr, total ₹22.2cr
Business
Tracxn, the Bengaluru-based startup data platform, managed to shrink its Q4 FY26 losses by 65%, bringing them down to ₹2.6 crore.
While revenue from operations dipped slightly to ₹20.5 crore, some extra non-operating income helped boost total revenue for the quarter to ₹22.2 crore.
Tracxn FY26 revenue ₹84cr, losses ₹7.9cr
For the full year, Tracxn's operating revenue stayed steady at around ₹84 crore, but annual losses hit ₹7.9 crore.
Most of that spending in Q4 FY26, about 88%, went toward employee benefits, which saw a notable jump in Q4 FY26.
Despite rising costs and global expansion pressures, Tracxn is sticking with its subscription-driven model and aiming for steadier growth in the competitive startup data space.