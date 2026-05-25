Tracxn trims Q4 FY26 losses 65% to ₹2.6cr, total ₹22.2cr

Tracxn FY26 revenue ₹84cr, losses ₹7.9cr

For the full year, Tracxn's operating revenue stayed steady at around ₹84 crore, but annual losses hit ₹7.9 crore.

Most of that spending in Q4 FY26, about 88%, went toward employee benefits, which saw a notable jump in Q4 FY26.

Despite rising costs and global expansion pressures, Tracxn is sticking with its subscription-driven model and aiming for steadier growth in the competitive startup data space.