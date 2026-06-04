Trade groups warn of AI-driven US memory chip shortage Business Jun 04, 2026

Trade groups are sounding the alarm about a growing memory chip shortage in the US thanks to booming demand from AI data centers.

They say these centers are grabbing more than their fair share of chips, making it harder and pricier for other sectors like electronics, cars, and medical devices to get what they need.

The coalition is urging the government to ramp up domestic chip production and make sure all industries get a fair shot.