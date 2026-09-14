TRAI rethinks spam rules as legitimate AI calls increase
What's the story
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is working on a new regulation to prevent legitimate AI business calls from being marked as spam. The move comes in response to the growing voice artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Under the proposed changes to the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), businesses using automated calling systems will have to declare these calls to their telecom service providers.
Regulation details
New regulation to help telecom operators
The new regulation aims to help telecom operators identify legitimate automated traffic on their networks. This way, their internal anti-spam systems won't mistakenly flag such calls as spam.
The changes are likely to be announced this week, according to The Economic Times.
Businesses and registered telemarketers will only be allowed to send commercial communications through allocated numbering series under the new rules.
Accountability
Use of 10-digit numbers will invite action
The new rules also state that any use of a 10-digit number will invite action for spreading spam and will invite action.
An official clarified that while the license doesn't prohibit using AI solutions for marketing or other commercial communications, the accountability for numbering resources lies with the person to whom these numbers have been allocated.
Any misuse in this regard will invite penal action.
AI in telecom
Telecom operators are using AI-based solutions to identify spam
Telecom operators are also using AI-based solutions to identify spam.
When numbers are whitelisted or verified, the chances of a legitimate commercial call being termed as spam are low.
This further emphasizes the importance of these new regulations by TRAI in ensuring that legitimate business calls aren't wrongly flagged as spam.