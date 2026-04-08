TRAI seeks voice and SMS-only packs from Jio, Airtel, Vi Business Apr 08, 2026

The government is shaking up mobile plans: the telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi may have to offer voice and SMS-only packs.

This move from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is all about giving people who don't really need data (think: basic phone users or anyone on a budget) a cheaper alternative alongside the usual data-heavy options.