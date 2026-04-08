TRAI seeks voice and SMS-only packs from Jio, Airtel, Vi
Business
The government is shaking up mobile plans: the telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi may have to offer voice and SMS-only packs.
This move from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is all about giving people who don't really need data (think: basic phone users or anyone on a budget) a cheaper alternative alongside the usual data-heavy options.
Packs could bring fairer pricing
These new plans are set to help out rural users, seniors, and folks without smartphones by cutting out unnecessary data costs.
If it goes through, expect fairer pricing and more choice when picking your next recharge.