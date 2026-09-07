Uber co-founder could be eyeing the robotaxi market
What's the story
Travis Kalanick's start-up, Atoms, could be venturing into the robotaxi space. According to Financial Times, the company is gearing up for a major recruitment drive and acquisitions. This development comes after a successful $1.7 billion funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Despite this massive capital influx, Kalanick has been somewhat vague about his exact plans for Atoms.
Partnership prospects
Potential Uber collaboration on the cards
The Financial Times report also revealed that Atoms has had discussions with Uber about integrating its robotaxi technology into the ride-hailing giant's operations.
This comes as no surprise, considering Uber has already partnered with several autonomous vehicle companies.
The report further noted that Uber has invested $100 million in Atoms.
Strategic move
Acquisition of Pronto signals shift toward autonomous vehicles
While sources have said that robotaxis aren't the only thing on Atoms's agenda, this move does align with Kalanick's description of his recent funding round as "unfinished business."
The company's acquisition of Pronto, an autonomous mining start-up led by Uber's former self-driving chief Anthony Levandowski, also hints at its future plans in the autonomous vehicle industry.