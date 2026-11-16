Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent probes NVIDIA on China export controls
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wants answers from NVIDIA about whether it sold advanced AI chips to China by working around US export rules.
This comes as investigators look into Megaspeed, a Singapore company suspected by the United States of helping Chinese firms get around US export controls.
With NVIDIA about to announce its quarterly results, the outcome could impact its reputation and business.
Treasury probes shell shipments to China
Bessent's inquiry is digging into whether NVIDIA used shell companies to move restricted chips (other than the approved H200s) to China.
The Justice Department is already investigating Megaspeed for possible criminal violations, and upcoming Congressional hearings with ex-CEO Jensen Huang may shed more light on what really happened.