Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent questions NVIDIA over China AI chips
The US Treasury is calling on NVIDIA to explain whether it used shell companies to sneak advanced AI chips into China, despite strict export controls.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared the news on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, and it comes three days after NVIDIA's former CEO Jensen Huang resigned.
Bessent also referred to Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged spy for Beijing.
Justice Department probes megaspeed chip rerouting
US officials say they're serious about stopping China from getting cutting-edge AI tech.
The Justice Department is also carrying out a criminal probe into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company accused of rerouting chips.
Even though NVIDIA's own review didn't find any rule-breaking, Congress wants more answers, so expect some tough questions as Huang and the commerce secretary prepare to testify soon.
All eyes are now on NVIDIA as it gets ready to share its latest earnings.