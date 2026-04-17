Trent board to consider 1st ever bonus issue April 22
Trent Limited is gearing up for a big board meeting on April 22 where it will talk about giving out bonus shares to shareholders for the first time ever.
The agenda also includes signing off on this year's financial results and possibly announcing a dividend.
If approved by shareholders, this move could shake things up for Trent's stock.
Trent considers ESOP and rights issue
The board will also look at launching an employee stock option plan (ESOP) and raising fresh funds through a rights issue or similar routes.
Plus, it will finally resolve some old share issues from past years that got delayed due to a title dispute.
For context, Trent last did a stock split back in 2016 and its current share price is less than half of its peak in late 2024, so all eyes are on what these changes might mean next.