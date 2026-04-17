Trent board to consider 1st ever bonus issue April 22

Trent considers ESOP and rights issue

The board will also look at launching an employee stock option plan (ESOP) and raising fresh funds through a rights issue or similar routes.

Plus, it will finally resolve some old share issues from past years that got delayed due to a title dispute.

For context, Trent last did a stock split back in 2016 and its current share price is less than half of its peak in late 2024, so all eyes are on what these changes might mean next.