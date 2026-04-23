Trent Limited shares fall 2.53% to ₹4,322.10 despite strong quarter Business Apr 23, 2026

Trent Limited's stock slipped 2.53% to ₹4,322.10 on Thursday, April 23, 2026, even though the company posted impressive results for the last quarter.

Heavy selling was seen (66.59% of the order book was on the sell side).

Still, most analysts are upbeat about Trent's future and see solid growth ahead.