Trent Limited shares fall 2.53% to ₹4,322.10 despite strong quarter
Business
Trent Limited's stock slipped 2.53% to ₹4,322.10 on Thursday, April 23, 2026, even though the company posted impressive results for the last quarter.
Heavy selling was seen (66.59% of the order book was on the sell side).
Still, most analysts are upbeat about Trent's future and see solid growth ahead.
Trent Q4 growth, ₹2,500 cr fundraising
Trent's fourth-quarter revenue jumped 20% to ₹49.37 billion and profit rose 30% to ₹4.55 billion (pretty strong numbers).
However, the board had approved a ₹2,500 crore equity fundraising has some investors worried about their shares losing value due to dilution.
This uncertainty may be why the stock fell despite a great quarter.