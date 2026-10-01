Trentar to invest ₹30,000cr in 500-MW Maharashtra data center park
Business
Trentar, part of Dorf Ketal Chemicals, is planning to drop ₹30,000 crore into building a green data center park in Maharashtra. The project aims for a 500-MW capacity.
Right now, it is evaluating land parcels across Maharashtra and expects to complete that evaluation in about a month.
Maharashtra to streamline approvals for Trentar
The Maharashtra government is stepping in to help with permissions and approvals, promising smoother processes through an upcoming agreement with Trentar.
This move also signals Dorf Ketal's push into advanced tech by planning a 500 MW green integrated hyperscale data center park.