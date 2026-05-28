Triomics raises $22 million to streamline cancer care with AI

Triomics expands clinical tools, quadruples customers

Since launching in 2021, Triomics has gone from just finding clinical trials to building tools that help doctors quickly summarize years of patient records.

Top cancer centers like Memorial Sloan Kettering and Yale Cancer Center already use their tech.

The platform also automates tumor report submissions (a legal must-do), cutting down paperwork and helping fight burnout among medical staff.

Over the past year alone, Triomics has quadrupled its customer base and seen annualized recurring revenue jump 10-fold — a sign that hospitals are seriously on board.