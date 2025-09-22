Next Article
TruAlt Bioenergy IPO opens on September 25: 10 key details
Business
TruAlt Bioenergy, among the leading biofuels producers, is launching its IPO on September 25, 2025.
You can apply for shares until September 29, with prices set between ₹472 and ₹496 each.
The offering includes a fresh issue of ₹750 crore and an offer-for-sale of 18 lakh shares by promoters.
Fresh issue to fund shift toward grain-based ethanol
Funds from the IPO will help TruAlt grow its multi-feedstock operations, pay off some loans, and cover general expenses.
The company is shifting toward grain-based ethanol to avoid price swings from sugar syrup and molasses—a move they hope will make their business more stable.
If you're thinking about investing, half the shares are set aside for big institutions, 35% for retail investors like you, and the minimum application is just 30 shares.