TruAlt Bioenergy IPO opens on September 25: 10 key details

Fresh issue to fund shift toward grain-based ethanol

Funds from the IPO will help TruAlt grow its multi-feedstock operations, pay off some loans, and cover general expenses.

The company is shifting toward grain-based ethanol to avoid price swings from sugar syrup and molasses—a move they hope will make their business more stable.

If you're thinking about investing, half the shares are set aside for big institutions, 35% for retail investors like you, and the minimum application is just 30 shares.