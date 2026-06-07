Trump administration weighs taking stake in OpenAI
What's the story
The Trump administration is reportedly considering an equity stake in OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company co-founded by billionaire Sam Altman. The discussions have been going on for over a year, CNBC reports. The idea was first pitched by Altman to the Trump-led government in 2025 and has since been under consideration.
Fund details
OpenAI proposes 'Public Wealth Fund'
As part of the ongoing discussions, OpenAI has proposed that some of its shares could be used to establish a 'Public Wealth Fund.' The company envisions this fund as a means for American citizens to directly benefit from AI growth. They have also suggested that it could invest in diversified, long-term assets. However, no official agreement has been finalized yet.
Public partnership
Trump shows interest in public-private partnership
President Trump has expressed his interest in making the American public a partner with companies through equity stakes. He said, "There are concepts where pieces could be given to the American public, where the American public essentially becomes a partner with the companies." This statement was made while he was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.
Market prospects
OpenAI's IPO plans and government talks
OpenAI, which is valued at over $850 billion by private investors, is planning to go public this year. The company's potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) comes amid the ongoing talks with the Trump administration. The outcome of these discussions could have a significant impact on OpenAI's future operations and its relationship with the US government.