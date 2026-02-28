Trump seeks delay in tariff refund case after SC ruling

The Trump administration has requested a delay in legal proceedings related to tariff refunds for importers. The request comes a week after the Supreme Court struck down his global duties. The high court's ruling was a major blow to Trump's economic policy and has opened the door for what experts say will be a complicated refund process as importers seek their money back.

Delay request Delay of up to 4 months sought The Trump administration has requested a delay of up to four months before the US Court of International Trade takes up litigation on refunds again. In its filing to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the government said, "In a case on review from a federal court, the Supreme Court sends down its judgment 32 days after entry of judgment."

Legal proceedings US Court of Appeals ruled last year The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had ruled in August last year that many of Trump's tariffs were illegal but sent the question of refunds back to the Court of International Trade. However, it delayed issuing its mandate as Trump took the case to the Supreme Court. Last week, the high court ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority by imposing sweeping duties on several countries, striking them down.

