Trump administration returns $100 billion in tariffs after Supreme Court
The Trump administration just gave back $100 billion in tariffs that the Supreme Court called illegal earlier this year (so about 60% of what was collected).
These tariffs were first put in place to support US factories and help with the federal deficit, but now customs officials have started returning the money.
States sue over forced-labor tariffs
Even after the refunds, the administration rolled out a fresh set of tariffs last month on imports from more than 80 countries (think the European Union, China, and India), saying it's about stopping forced labor.
But 25 states aren't buying it. They've sued, arguing these new tariffs are basically just a rerun of the old ones that got struck down.
On top of all this legal drama, the US deficit hit $1.37 trillion in the first nine months of the fiscal year, making things even messier for Washington.