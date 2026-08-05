Trump administration returns $100 billion in tariffs after Supreme Court

Even after the refunds, the administration rolled out a fresh set of tariffs last month on imports from more than 80 countries (think the European Union, China, and India), saying it's about stopping forced labor.

But 25 states aren't buying it. They've sued, arguing these new tariffs are basically just a rerun of the old ones that got struck down.

On top of all this legal drama, the US deficit hit $1.37 trillion in the first nine months of the fiscal year, making things even messier for Washington.