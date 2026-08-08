Trump spent nearly $4B to cancel offshore wind lease

The New York wind farm was expected to generate over 3 gigawatts of power, according to Heatmap News.

However, instead of these projects, RWE will now invest the remaining $300 million in natural gas turbines for 15 peaking power plants across the US.

These peaking power plants are among the most expensive and polluting natural gas facilities to operate.

The Trump administration has already paid a whopping $3.93 billion for 12 leases it has convinced developers to abandon so far.