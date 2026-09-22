Trump and Xi meet in Washington to save trade truce
Business
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are meeting in Washington this week, hoping to keep a shaky trade truce alive.
The original deal, hammered out in South Korea, had the US lowering tariffs on Chinese goods, while China promised to supply key minerals the US needs.
US says China withholding mineral exports
Even with the truce, both sides are still clashing over technology and resources.
The US says China is holding back exports of crucial minerals for things like chips and cars, and hasn't followed through on buying American farm products.
Meanwhile, Beijing is tightening its rules on foreign businesses, while Washington has hit back with limits on Chinese technology imports.
This meeting is all about finding some middle ground before things get worse.