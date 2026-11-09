Trump backs NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang amid China spy probe
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has expressed his support for NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who is currently under investigation over possible foreign intelligence targeting. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump called Huang a "fine person" and an "honorable guy," but said they hadn't discussed the allegations. He also said he would be open to taking Huang on his upcoming Asia trip, although it was uncertain if the executive would join him.
Probe details
NVIDIA launches investigation into allegations
NVIDIA has launched an independent investigation into the allegations linking Huang to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman. US intelligence officials suspect Alice of being a Chinese spy.
The probe will be led by a committee of independent directors with the assistance of outside legal counsel.
Despite the serious nature of these allegations, NVIDIA's board has said it has no reason to believe that US national security or trade secrets have been compromised.
Apology
Huang apologizes to wife and children
In light of the controversy, Huang has apologized for his infidelity to his wife Lori Mills. He said, "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."
The couple married in 1985 and have two children together, Spencer (35) and Madison (34), both of whom work at NVIDIA.
Trust restoration
Huang promises to regain trust of investors
Huang has promised to work hard to regain the trust of employees and investors. He also confirmed his full support for the company's investigation.
The probe will look into reports that he may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
Despite these serious allegations, Huang will continue as CEO during this time.
Background check
Alice's connections to China and Megaspeed
Alice is a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that buys AI chips from NVIDIA.
US intelligence agencies suspect Alice of working for China's Ministry of State Security and helping Beijing acquire advanced NVIDIA chips despite US export restrictions.
Megaspeed has also been under investigation by American authorities over possible assistance to Chinese companies in accessing restricted AI technology.