Trump bumps up tariffs on South Korean goods to 25%

Quick background:

This all started after a deal last year where South Korea pledged to invest $350 billion—including $150 billion in the US shipbuilding sector and $200 billion for strategic industries under a memorandum of understanding—in exchange for the US lowering tariffs from 25% to 15%.

Since the implementing legislation hasn't been passed by South Korea's lawmakers, the tariff reduction is not in effect, and the administration has announced it will restore tariffs to 25% pending administrative procedures.