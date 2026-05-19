Trump delays Iran strikes, Brent crude falls 2.7% to $109
Brent crude oil prices fell by 2.7% to about $109 per barrel after President Trump decided to hold off on military strikes against Iran, following requests from Gulf allies to keep things calm.
He also mentioned "serious negotiations are now taking place" might be happening, giving everyone hope for a peaceful solution.
Asian stocks rise on Iran talks
Asian stocks got a boost, especially in Japan and Australia, thanks to optimism about possible talks between the US and Iran.
Meanwhile, US futures were mixed and bond yields nudged up slightly, showing investors are still keeping an eye on inflation linked to oil prices.
Strait of Hormuz disruptions unsettle markets
Even with talks in the air, disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, are still causing volatility across energy and financial markets worldwide.