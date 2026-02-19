Trump forms 'Board of Peace' for Gaza, includes Tony Blair
Donald Trump established the "Board of Peace" to oversee Gaza's recovery, governance and financing for reconstruction and humanitarian aid after the war between Israel and Hamas, and he's reportedly bringing JPMorgan Chase on board to handle the group's finances.
The board features some big names—ex-UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.
First meeting kicks off today in Washington DC
This move brings together a lineup of global heavyweights to oversee Gaza's recovery, governance and financing for reconstruction and humanitarian aid.
With JPMorgan potentially managing funds, the initiative could have serious backing.
The first meeting kicks off today in Washington DC—so all eyes are on whether this high-profile team can make any real progress where so many others have struggled.