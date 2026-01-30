Trump likely to nominate Kevin Warsh as next Fed chair

Former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh is likely to be nominated by President Donald Trump as the next chair of the US central bank. The announcement is expected to be made Friday morning (local time), according to Bloomberg. However, they cautioned that the selection isn't final until Trump's formal announcement.

Market response Warsh's visit and market reactions Warsh, a former Fed governor and one of the four finalists on Trump's shortlist for the central bank leader, visited the White House on Thursday. The news sent stocks tumbling while Treasury yields rose. The US dollar gained further ground as precious metals took a hit. Prediction markets also saw a spike in bets earlier Thursday on Warsh's potential selection.

Selection criteria Trump's criteria for Fed chair nomination Other candidates on Trump's shortlist include National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, and BlackRock Inc. executive Rick Rieder. The president hinted at his upcoming announcement without revealing the name on Thursday evening. He said the pick won't be too surprising and will be someone known to everyone in the financial world.

Advertisement

Candidate profile Warsh's background and alignment with Trump's policies Warsh served on the US central bank's Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011 and has previously advised Trump on economic policy. If nominated and confirmed, he would succeed Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May. This would be a comeback for Warsh, 55, whom Trump had passed over for the top job in 2017 when he selected Powell instead.

Advertisement