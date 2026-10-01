Trump hosts White House AI summit aiming to outpace China
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, President Donald Trump brought together some of the world's richest tech leaders at the White House for a major AI summit.
The main goal? Figure out how the US can stay ahead of China in artificial intelligence, with a focus on teaming up between government and private companies.
Instead of pushing for strict rules, Trump leaned toward letting the industry guide itself.
Tech attendees represented $1.774T combined
Elon Musk (SpaceX, xAI), Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta boss, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and OpenAI President Greg Brockman were all at the table, representing about $1.774 trillion combined.
Musk sounded hopeful about AI's future, while Huang highlighted its huge impact on industry.
Some attendees wanted more oversight, but Trump emphasized working together to unlock AI's benefits for everyone.