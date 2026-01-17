Trump's $100M bond purchases span Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery

US President Donald Trump has expanded his investment portfolio by purchasing around $100 million in municipal and corporate bonds. The financial disclosures, released on Thursday and Friday, show that most of Trump's investments were in municipal bonds issued by cities, local school districts, utilities, and hospitals. Among the corporate bonds he acquired are those from major companies such as Boeing , Occidental Petroleum, General Motors (GM) , Netflix (NFLX), and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

Investment details Total value from each company is up to $1 million The financial disclosure also revealed that Trump bought corporate bonds from Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery, with the total value of bonds from each company being up to $1 million. The acquisitions were made shortly after the two companies announced their merger. The first tranche of Netflix bonds was purchased on December 12, with a value between $250,001-$500,000. A second purchase was made on December 16 for the same amount.

Portfolio management Investment portfolio is independently managed A White House official clarified that Trump's stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions. The official stressed that neither Trump nor his family members have any say in how the portfolio is invested. This comes amid concerns over potential conflicts of interest due to Trump's investments in sectors that could benefit from his policies while in office.

Advertisement