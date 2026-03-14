Trump Media hits all-time low, stock down 88% since 2024
Business
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social, just hit its lowest point ever, traded as low as $9.73 on March 13, 2026.
The drop follows a massive $712 million loss last year and barely any revenue.
Executives selling off shares
Donald Trump owns more than half of TMTG, and many investors are his supporters.
Since its peak near $80 in early 2024, the stock has crashed by 88%, wiping out much of their money.
Even some executives have started selling off their shares.
Ongoing uncertainty around mergers
The stock has lost about half its value over the past year, with only brief bumps after merger news and plans for a crypto token.
But ongoing uncertainty around mergers and a recent plan to spin off part of the business have made things even shakier for TMTG.